Early this morning a cold front began to pass through the area, dropping our temperatures into the 30s. Highs today will make it to the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances begin Friday evening, but the majority of Saturday will have scattered rain showers, with the heaviest rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will spike on Saturday back up into the mid to upper 50s.
As the rain moves out of the area Sunday morning there is the possibilities for a few flurries as the system moves through. Temperatures will drop Sunday into the 30s and begin to slowly rise as we move through next week.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler forecast for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler & cloudy forecast for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler forecast for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A windy and cooler Thursday ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler weekend ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler & cloudy Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler and cloudy Thursday