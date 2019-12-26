KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Thursday ahead



Early this morning a cold front began to pass through the area, dropping our temperatures into the 30s. Highs today will make it to the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances begin Friday evening, but the majority of Saturday will have scattered rain showers, with the heaviest rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will spike on Saturday back up into the mid to upper 50s.

As the rain moves out of the area Sunday morning there is the possibilities for a few flurries as the system moves through. Temperatures will drop Sunday into the 30s and begin to slowly rise as we move through next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android