Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Thursday ahead

Early this morning a cold front began to pass through the area, dropping our temperatures into the 30s. Highs today will make it to the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances begin Friday evening, but the majority of Saturday will have scattered rain showers, with the heaviest rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will spike on Saturday back up into the mid to upper 50s.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Early this morning a cold front began to pass through the area, dropping our temperatures into the 30s. Highs today will make it to the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies. Rain chances begin Friday evening, but the majority of Saturday will have scattered rain showers, with the heaviest rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will spike on Saturday back up into the mid to upper 50s.

As the rain moves out of the area Sunday morning there is the possibilities for a few flurries as the system moves through. Temperatures will drop Sunday into the 30s and begin to slowly rise as we move through next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Thursday will stay on the cooler side with high in the lower to middle 40s for those in the northern most counties. Counties further south will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. While Thursday will be clear, there is rain and falling temperatures on the way for the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories