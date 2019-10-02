KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Thursday forecast

After today, much cooler weather and some below average temperatures are likely for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s Wednesday night and Thursday night. Daytime highs are going to be in the 60s Thursday and Friday. Thursday will see some sunshine and Friday could have a stray afternoon storm.
A brief warm-up is expected Saturday with temperatures climbing back into the 70s and with a pretty good chance at seeing rain. The weather calms down Sunday with sunshine in the forecast. Some nice Fall weather expected next week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s.
