Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Thursday forecast

Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and warmer air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 3:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and warmer air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows with the winds becoming light and variable. The week looks to be dry as well and we will start to warm back up into the 70s and 80s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 85°
Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and warmer air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories