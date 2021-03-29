Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Tuesday

Winds winds were very breezy today with wind gusts approaching 50 mph from the south. Our winds will slowly start to calm down slightly overnight as clear skies continue. Late tonight into early Tuesday morning a cold front will start to move through our area. That cold front will keep winds a bit breezy, gusting up to 25 mph out of the north. Temperatures on Tuesday will be much cooler because of the front with highs in the mid 50s. Dry and sunny conditions look to remain for the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly start to warm through the week and will return to the 70s by the weekend.

Posted: Mar 29, 2021 3:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Winds winds were very breezy today with wind gusts approaching 50 mph from the south. Our winds will slowly start to calm down slightly overnight as clear skies continue. Late tonight into early Tuesday morning a cold front will start to move through our area.

That cold front will keep winds a bit breezy, gusting up to 25 mph out of the north. Temperatures on Tuesday will be much cooler because of the front with highs in the mid 50s. Dry and sunny conditions look to remain for the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly start to warm through the week and will return to the 70s by the weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
St. Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Falls City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 75°
Winds winds were very breezy today with wind gusts approaching 50 mph from the south. Our winds will slowly start to calm down slightly overnight as clear skies continue. Late tonight into early Tuesday morning a cold front will start to move through our area. That cold front will keep winds a bit breezy, gusting up to 25 mph out of the north. Temperatures on Tuesday will be much cooler because of the front with highs in the mid 50s. Dry and sunny conditions look to remain for the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will slowly start to warm through the week and will return to the 70s by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories