Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Tuesday ahead

A cold front pushed through yesterday dropping our temperatures. Today highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and temperatures will continue to drop as we move through Thursday.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 7:01 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


A cold front pushed through yesterday dropping our temperatures. Today highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and temperatures will continue to drop as we move through Thursday.

As cooler temperatures continue, we could see some light snow and flurries Wednesday night. Things will start to warm up again on Friday and we will be back in the upper 40s and lower 50s by the weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Temperatures today were above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A south wind pushed temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories