KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Tuesday ahead



A cold front pushed through yesterday dropping our temperatures. Today highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s and temperatures will continue to drop as we move through Thursday.

As cooler temperatures continue, we could see some light snow and flurries Wednesday night. Things will start to warm up again on Friday and we will be back in the upper 40s and lower 50s by the weekend.

