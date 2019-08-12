KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Tuesday forecast

**A Heat Advisory is in effect from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday for Atchison (Kan.), Platte, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, and Livingston counties. Temperatures in the lower 90s and high humidity will put heat index values between 105-110 degrees.

Monday will also see some dangerous heat with a Heat Advisory going into effect during the afternoon. Dangerous heat index values will also be a big story for Monday. A warm front is expected to move through the area and bring warmer temperatures. Highs on Monday will be in upper 80s to lower 90s. With high humidity and dew points in the 70s, heat index values will exceed the lower 100s in many spots. This will need to be a day you limit your time spent outside and make sure you are staying hydrated.

A cold front will move through late Monday and bring relief from the heat. During the afternoon, a stray shower or storm is possible. The weather will be quiet Tuesday through Thursday before more rain chances are in the forecast towards the end of the week and into next weekend. Highs all week will be near average in the middle to upper 80s.

