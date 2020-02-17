Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Tuesday forecast

Monday afternoon winds will pick up across the area and wind gusts could top 25 mph. The winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the first half of the work week, with highs in the middle to upper 30s through Thursday. Then the weekend will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 3:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Temperatures today were above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A south wind pushed temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 54°
