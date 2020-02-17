KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Tuesday forecast

Temperatures today were above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A south wind pushed temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.
Monday afternoon winds will pick up across the area and wind gusts could top 25 mph. The winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the first half of the work week, with highs in the middle to upper 30s through Thursday. Then the weekend will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
