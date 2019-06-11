KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Wednesday forecast

Clouds will continue to increase on Tuesday afternoon, along with likely rain & storm chances Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a disturbance moves through the area.
Wednesday afternoon dries us out, but will be cooler behind a cold front with temperatures in the lower 70s. We will see lots of sunshine once again on Thursday with highs in the middle 70s.
Expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Friday through the weekend. We'll be dry & partly sunny on Friday during the day. Rain chances are possible Friday night into Father's Day weekend. Not looking to be a complete washout right now, but we'll be watching it.
