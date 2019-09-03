KQ2 Forecast: A cooler Wednesday forecast

After a warm day on Monday, it will continue to be hot and humid going into our Tuesday, but a cold front will bring relief by Wednesday. We are waking up to a few clouds and light showers this Tuesday morning. Temperatures only into the lower to middle 70s.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night and could bring another round of a stray shower or storm to the area. Temperatures crash behind the front and we will be back into the 70s for Wednesday. Beyond that, the weather stays mostly quiet and pleasant. It won't be until the weekend for the next chance for rain. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s Thursday and through the weekend.

