KQ2 Forecast: A cooler start to the week

Keeping an eye on a few disturbances next week but will keep the forecast dry & quiet for much of the week. Temperatures will be in the 50s during the first half of the week before we cool down once again into the upper 30s and 40s by late week as a strong cold front pushes through Wednesday into Thursday.

Posted: Nov 3, 2019 8:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We had partly cloudy skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday were close to normal with highs in the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Saint Joseph
41° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
32° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
41° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
44° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 34°
