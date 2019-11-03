KQ2 Forecast: A cooler start to the week

We had partly cloudy skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday were close to normal with highs in the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Keeping an eye on a few disturbances next week but will keep the forecast dry & quiet for much of the week. Temperatures will be in the 50s during the first half of the week before we cool down once again into the upper 30s and 40s by late week as a strong cold front pushes through Wednesday into Thursday.

