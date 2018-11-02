KQ2 Forecast: A cooler weekend forecast

Some sunshine today across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area and we will start to introduce chances for rain back into the forecast.

For this weekend, rain is likely Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s. For Sunday, the rain moves out and we will see mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

Into next week, things dry out a bit. Monday will see a chance for some rain but Tuesday and Wednesday appear dry. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s.

