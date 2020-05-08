Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cooler weekend forecast

A sunny and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. A few scattered clouds were around the area has the afternoon started. Saturday looks like we could have a few clouds around and a chance for some late night rain.

Posted: May 8, 2020 3:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Another sunny but cooler day on Sunday as a big area of high pressure will keep us cool and dry. Much cooler temperatures looking toward the start of the week with highs reaching only in to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

