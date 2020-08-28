Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A cooler weekend forecast

The hot and humid weather will be replaced with cooler air across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we head into the weekend. Conditions for the end of the week will be above normal temperatures wise.

Posted: Aug 28, 2020 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and there will be a slight chance for rain and t-storms this weekend. A dry forecast for much of the area except for a few chances as we begin the week. A cooler week forecast for the region is expected.
Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 99°
Maryville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 102°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 99°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 98°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 102°
