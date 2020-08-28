KQ2 Forecast: A cooler weekend forecast

The hot and humid weather will be replaced with cooler air across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we head into the weekend. Conditions for the end of the week will be above normal temperatures wise.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and there will be a slight chance for rain and t-storms this weekend. A dry forecast for much of the area except for a few chances as we begin the week. A cooler week forecast for the region is expected.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android