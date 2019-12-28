KQ2 Forecast: A drier Sunday ahead

Saturday's storm brought lots or rain and another warm up for the viewing area with highs in the 50s. These storms still dropping a little bit of rain in the region but for the most part all that is left is dense fog. The fog has lowered visibility to less than a mile for most. expect to see some of that fog Sunday morning as well.

Once the fog clears on Sunday we will be seeing highs in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight Sunday we may even see a few light snow showers move through. Into the rest of the week highs will fluctuate between the 30s and 40s. We will also be dry for a spell with no sign or precipitation developing until after New Years day.

