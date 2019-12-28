Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A drier Sunday ahead

Once the fog clears on Sunday we will be seeing highs in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight Sunday we may even see a few light snow showers move through. Into the rest of the week highs will fluctuate between the 30s and 40s. We will also be dry for a spell with no sign or precipitation developing until after New Years day.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Saturday's storm brought lots or rain and another warm up for the viewing area with highs in the 50s. These storms still dropping a little bit of rain in the region but for the most part all that is left is dense fog. The fog has lowered visibility to less than a mile for most. expect to see some of that fog Sunday morning as well.

