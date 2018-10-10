KQ2 Forecast: A dry Thursday forecast

The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Cloudy skies will stay with us until Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for highs.

We also still have reports of flooded roads so drive with caution and find an alternate route to work and school if you do encounter standing water. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet.

Very cool but dry & cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday before the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s. Another disturbance will bring more rain chances Friday into the weekend. Highs will remain in the 50s. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for early next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android