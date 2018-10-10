Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A dry Thursday forecast

The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Cloudy skies will stay with us until Thursday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for highs.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 2:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We also still have reports of flooded roads so drive with caution and find an alternate route to work and school if you do encounter standing water. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet.

Very cool but dry & cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday before the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s. Another disturbance will bring more rain chances Friday into the weekend. Highs will remain in the 50s. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for early next week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
