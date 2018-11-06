Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
Beyond Wednesday, things turn quite cold and possibly wintry. Another disturbance is forecast to develop midweek and track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing the chance for a few rain and snow showers on Thursday. Highs will only be in the upper 30s.
Will note that beyond Thursday, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. Highs will be way below average in the upper 30s and lows in the teens and low 20s are possible late week. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: A dry Wednesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A dry Thursday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warmer Wednesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Dry weather continues on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain early, then dry
- KQ2 Forecast: A dry and cool weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: More rain on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and cooler Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: More clouds on Wednesday