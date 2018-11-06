KQ2 Forecast: A dry Wednesday forecast

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.

Beyond Wednesday, things turn quite cold and possibly wintry. Another disturbance is forecast to develop midweek and track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing the chance for a few rain and snow showers on Thursday. Highs will only be in the upper 30s.

Will note that beyond Thursday, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. Highs will be way below average in the upper 30s and lows in the teens and low 20s are possible late week. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android