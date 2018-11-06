Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A dry Wednesday forecast

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 2:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.

Beyond Wednesday, things turn quite cold and possibly wintry. Another disturbance is forecast to develop midweek and track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing the chance for a few rain and snow showers on Thursday. Highs will only be in the upper 30s.

Will note that beyond Thursday, the coldest air of the season will be moving in. Highs will be way below average in the upper 30s and lows in the teens and low 20s are possible late week. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 42°
Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events