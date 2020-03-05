Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A dry and cooler end to the week

Highs will be a little cooler on Friday with temperatures only reaching into the mid to upper 50s . We should continue to be dry as we go into the end of the week and a few clouds to begin the weekend but we will start to see chances for rain by Sunday and Sunday night.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A very windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. Winds gusted up to 45 mph across the area and temperatures were in the 50s and lower 60s for highs.



Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 55°

