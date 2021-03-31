KQ2 Forecast: A dry and sunny Thursday

A cold night as we head into your Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the mid 20's. Winds will remain a bit breezy tonight out of the northwest. Drier air has moved into the area as high pressure will continue to settle in over our area.

Cooler temperatures will continue on Thursday with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Friday into the weekend with highs back in the 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Monday.

