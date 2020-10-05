Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A dry and warm forecast

A cool start for the area then sunshine will return to the forecast for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday looks to be sunny and breezy with average highs in the low 70s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 3:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A cool start for the area then sunshine will return to the forecast for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Tuesday looks to be sunny and breezy with average highs in the low 70s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.

A cool start for the area then sunshine will return to the forecast for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Tuesday looks to be sunny and breezy with average highs in the low 70s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
