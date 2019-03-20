KQ2 Forecast: A dry and warmer Thursday



Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in between Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned to KQ2 for the latest.

We had a mix of sun and clouds by Wednesday afternoon as skies begin to clear. Temperatures will be near average in the middle 50s. We finally also begin Spring at 4:58 pm Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to warm up by the end of the workweek as they go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a lot of sunshine both on Thursday and Friday. The next chance for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend. The best chance is looking right now to be on Saturday. The rain should move out on Monday making way for mostly sunny skies by Tuesday.

