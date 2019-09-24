KQ2 Forecast: A fall like Wednesday forecast

Later this evening and overnight is when the cold front is expected to move through. We could see storms develop ahead of the front around sunset and then the cold front to move through towards midnight. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe weather for much of the area with a marginal risk near I-35. The greatest chance of seeing storms will be in far northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska. While overall storm coverage could be limited, there is the chance a few storms produce some gusty winds and large hail. An isolated tornado can also not be ruled out. This is something we will be keeping a close eye on as we go through the day.
The weather is going to be nice Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and plenty of sunshine. By Friday and into the weekend, more rain is forecast with seasonable temperatures.
