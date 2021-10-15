Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A fall like weekend

Clouds will linger through the afternoon hours with skies gradually clearing this afternoon. Highs will be on the cooler side today in the low to mid 60s. Fall-like weather looks to continue for the weekend with highs in the 60 on Saturday and 70 on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue into the beginning of next week.

Posted: Oct 15, 2021 4:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
