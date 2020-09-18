Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A fantastic weekend forecast

Sunny and hazy skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we end the week. The sunshine and cooler air will be found through most of the weekend as well with some smoke from the fires out west.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 3:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s for overnight lows with the winds becoming light and variable. Next week looks to be dry as well and we will start to warm back up into the 70s and 80s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 73°
