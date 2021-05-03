Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A few clouds on Tuesday

A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the area this morning into the early afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Skies will slowly start to clear through the late afternoon into the evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will return late tonight into the morning hours on Tuesday. Showers will clear out late Tuesday morning with skies clearing throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will be on the cool side through the rest of the work week with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will start to warm up back into the 70s by the weekend with shower and thunderstorm chances returning.

Posted: May 3, 2021 4:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the area this morning into the early afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Skies will slowly start to clear through the late afternoon into the evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances will return late tonight into the morning hours on Tuesday. Showers will clear out late Tuesday morning with skies clearing throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will be on the cool side through the rest of the work week with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will start to warm up back into the 70s by the weekend with shower and thunderstorm chances returning.


LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Clarinda
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Falls City
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the area this morning into the early afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Skies will slowly start to clear through the late afternoon into the evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will return late tonight into the morning hours on Tuesday. Showers will clear out late Tuesday morning with skies clearing throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will be on the cool side through the rest of the work week with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will start to warm up back into the 70s by the weekend with shower and thunderstorm chances returning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories