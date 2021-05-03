KQ2 Forecast: A few clouds on Tuesday

A few more scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the area this morning into the early afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Skies will slowly start to clear through the late afternoon into the evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances will return late tonight into the morning hours on Tuesday. Showers will clear out late Tuesday morning with skies clearing throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will be on the cool side through the rest of the work week with highs in the 60s. Temperatures will start to warm up back into the 70s by the weekend with shower and thunderstorm chances returning.



