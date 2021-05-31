KQ2 Forecast: A few light showers likely today

Rain showers will start to move into the area later this morning and last throughout the rest of the day. The rain will be light and scattered throughout the rest of the day. Temperatures will remain on the cool side today with highs in the mid 60s.

A few light showers will be possible both Tuesday and Wednesday, however most of both days will be dry. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the rest of the week. This weekend looks very summer like with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android