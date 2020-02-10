Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A few more clouds on Tuesday

Monday was a mild and breezy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This afternoon, temperatures started to rise a sunshine moved into the area. The clouds will start to move back in by tomorrow night.

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 3:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Lows will settle into the middle 20s for Tuesday morning. Mild temperatures are here to stay for the beginning of the work week but there is another winter storm brewing. It looks like this storm will move in during the day on Wednesday and could bring at least part of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri some snow showers.

Saint Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
