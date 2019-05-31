KQ2 Forecast: A few storm chances this weekend

It's looking to be a nice and dry end to the work week after a very active start to it. We'll have mostly sunny skies on Friday as high pressure builds in. Winds will switch up to the southwest, allowing us to get back up into the lower 80s today into Saturday.

We do have unfortunately more rain & storm chances return for Saturday as a strong cold front pushes through. It's not looking to be a complete washout as it's looking to be very scattered. Some storms could be on the strong side with some hail & gusty winds. We'll be watching it. We will have mostly sunny skies Sunday into Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

More rain and storm chances will return to the forecast yet again by late Monday into Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. This isn't the best news as we still have concerns from the heavy rainfall earlier this week and the rising river water levels, which has caused flooding issues on roads, highways and low-lying areas.

