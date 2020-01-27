KQ2 Forecast: A foggy start to the week

***Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 10am Today***
Patchy dense fog continues to limit visibility to less than a mile for most of northwestern Missouri and the eastern most portion of northeastern Kansas. The fog will hang around through the morning rush and into the early afternoon.
Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s today for highs. Once the fog clears, we will get to see the sun briefly before the another round of clouds build in during the evening. Highs will continue to be in the mid to upper 30s for the first half of the week and then begin to steady rise through the weekend as more sunshine start to appear.
