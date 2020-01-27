Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A foggy start to the week

Patchy dense fog continues to limit visibility to less than a mile for most of northwestern Missouri and the eastern most portion of northeastern Kansas. The fog will hang around through the morning rush and into the early afternoon.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

***Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 10am Today***

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s today for highs. Once the fog clears, we will get to see the sun briefly before the another round of clouds build in during the evening. Highs will continue to be in the mid to upper 30s for the first half of the week and then begin to steady rise through the weekend as more sunshine start to appear.

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s tomorrow. Once the fog clears, we will get to see the sun briefly before the another round of clouds build in during the evening. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s.
