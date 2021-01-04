KQ2 Forecast: A foggy start with gradually clearing skies

** Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 12 PM today**



It’s another cloudy and foggy start to the morning, but slowly temperatures will start to warm up and clouds will begin to clear. This morning we are sitting below freezing, so there could be slick slots on bridges and overpasses due to freezing fog. We will see sunshine by the second half of the day with temperatures warming up close to 40.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Another disturbance is headed our direction on Wednesday that will bring us a chance for rain with a few snowflakes mixed in as temperatures cool off Wednesday night. Cloudy conditions will linger through the end of the week into the weekend.

