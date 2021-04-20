KQ2 Forecast: A freeze warning Wednesday morning

Snow showers have left the area and we saw anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow. Surface temperatures for the most part remain above freezing so accumulations were mostly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Skies slowly cleared throughout the day with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s.

Conditions look to dry out and slowly warm throughout the next few days. Rain chances will return mainly through the morning hours on Friday with temperatures back in the 60s. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend with highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will be close to 80s for the beginning of next week under mostly sunny skies.



