KQ2 Forecast: A good looking Wednesday forecast

The nicest day of the next seven appears to be on Wednesday with a few clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday and this will bring a slight shower chance on Thursday and temperatures struggling to get into the 50s.
For Friday and into the weekend, more sunshine is expected with temperatures in the 50s on Friday. For this weekend, computer models are in some disagreement with potential rain chances late Saturday into Sunday. For now, will keep chances low so keep checking back for updates. This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the lower 60s.
