KQ2 Forecast: A good looking weekend forecast

A cloudy sky across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 50s today and we did see some sunshine late in the day.

Things are looking up for us heading into the weekend as it's looking great for Halloween themed events. Saturday is looking to be quiet with lots of sunshine. It will also be a bit warmer with high temperatures going up into in the upper 60s. We'll have a weak cold front push through Sunday morning which will cool us down a few degrees into the lower 60s with breezy & sunny conditions.

Monday looks dry and sunny with highs in the middle 60s. We will be watching the forecast closely heading into Halloween as there is the chance for scattered rain chances on Tuesday with another cold front passing through. It is looking to move out in time for Halloween on Wednesday, but expect a cloudy and cool one with highs in the upper 50s. Stay tuned to see if it's a trick or treat!

