KQ2 Forecast: A great looking weekend forecast

Lots of rain and clouds across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday. The area saw a more clouds and rain as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will move away Saturday morning and temperatures will reach into the mid 60s.

Posted: Apr 24, 2020 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

More sunshine will return on Saturday and Sunday and temperatures will warm back up into the mid 60s and lower 70s. The next storm system will start to move in on Monday night with more chance for rain and t-storms. Temperatures for the late part of the week will continue to hold near normal to slightly above.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
