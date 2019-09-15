Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A hot & humid late summer day ahead for Sunday

Sunday should be a dry day with partly cloudy skies but it will be warmer. Highs could touch the lower 90s in spots with heat index values in the mid 90s.

Posted: Sep 15, 2019 12:34 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

  

Sunday should be a dry day with partly cloudy skies but it will be warmer. Highs could touch the lower 90s in spots with heat index values in the mid 90s.

A hot and dry stretch of weather is expected to start next week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday through Wednesday. It won't be until the end of next week where rain chances return to the forecast and some cooler temperatures.

After a warmer day on Saturday, temperatures continue to climb for Sunday as a few locations could hit 90 degrees.
