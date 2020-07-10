Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid Friday ahead

Hot and humid conditions return today as we have mostly sunny skies. Today temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s but the heat index will make it feel like the mid 90s this afternoon.

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 7:09 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Another chance of rain and thunderstorms will move into the area early Saturday morning and linger throughout the day. Conditions dry out moving into next week as temperatures continue to warm into the mid 90s.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 63°
Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.
