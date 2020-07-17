KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid Friday ahead

**Heat advisory in effect from noon today until 9 PM on Sunday**
Hot and humid conditions move back into the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today the heat index will likely feel around 100-105.
Temperatures will continue to warm Saturday into the mid to upper 90s with the heat index climbing to around 105-110. Rain chances start to increase as we move towards next week which should help the temperatures cool slightly into the upper 80s to low 90s.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android