Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid Friday ahead

Hot and humid conditions move back into the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today the heat index will likely feel around 100-105.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                                           **Heat advisory in effect from noon today until 9 PM on Sunday**

Hot and humid conditions move back into the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today the heat index will likely feel around 100-105.

Temperatures will continue to warm Saturday into the mid to upper 90s with the heat index climbing to around 105-110. Rain chances start to increase as we move towards next week which should help the temperatures cool slightly into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 78°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 75°
Thursday we had a foggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

