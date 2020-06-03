Clear
BREAKING NEWS DeKalb County sheriff killed in crash Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Tri-County reports four Coronavirus related deaths Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid Thursday

A very warm and windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Afternoon highs in the region reached into the mid-80s to low 90s.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 3:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A very warm and windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Afternoon highs in the region reached into the mid-80s to low 90s.


A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday giving the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Maryville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 97°
Cameron
Overcast
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
A very warm and windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Afternoon highs in the region reached into the mid-80s to low 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories