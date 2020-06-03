KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid Thursday

A very warm and windy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Afternoon highs in the region reached into the mid-80s to low 90s.



A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday giving the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.

