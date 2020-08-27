KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid Thursday ahead

It is going to be another hot and humid day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with highs back in the low 90s. Today the heat index will feel like the upper 90s to possible triple digits.

Above average temperatures will continue tomorrow. A cold front will sweep through the area Friday night into Saturday giving us the possibility for a few showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. Cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend.

