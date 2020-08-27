Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid Thursday ahead

It is going to be another hot and humid day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with highs back in the low 90s. Today the heat index will feel like the upper 90s to possible triple digits.

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Above average temperatures will continue tomorrow. A cold front will sweep through the area Friday night into Saturday giving us the possibility for a few showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. Cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend.

The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the end of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

