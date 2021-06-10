KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid Thursday ahead

Warm and sunny weather is set to continue today with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index today will feel closer to the mid to upper 90s.

Hot and humid conditions will continue on Friday with the first half of the day dry and sunny. Rain chances will start to increase during the afternoon hours as a cold front rolls through. A few showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along the front. Conditions look to dry out this weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.

