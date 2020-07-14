KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid Tuesday ahead

Hot and humid conditions return today with highs back in the mid 90s. Today we have a slight chance to see a few pop up thunderstorms through the afternoon, but a better chance for showers and t-storms will push into the area this evening into the overnight hours. Some could be on the stronger side.

Another chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday. Temperatures really start to warm up towards the second half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

