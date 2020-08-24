Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid start to the week

Hot and humid conditions continue today as temperatures warm into the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.The heat index will be in the upper 90s later this afternoon.

Posted: Aug 24, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Summer like temperatures continue through most of the work week with highs in the low to mid 90s. A chance for some showers and thunderstorms will return Friday night into Saturday bringing some slightly cooler temperatures for this weekend.

Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
The warm weather continues with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as end the weekend. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
