KQ2 Forecast: A hot and humid start to the week

Hot and humid conditions continue today as temperatures warm into the low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies.The heat index will be in the upper 90s later this afternoon.

Summer like temperatures continue through most of the work week with highs in the low to mid 90s. A chance for some showers and thunderstorms will return Friday night into Saturday bringing some slightly cooler temperatures for this weekend.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android