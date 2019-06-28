KQ2 Forecast: A hot and muggy weekend forecast

***A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Friday & Saturday across the entire KQ2 Viewing Area as Heat Indices will make it feel like 100-105 degrees.***

Expect more sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 90s Friday and into the weekend. We could have a weak disturbance pushing through Friday that could give a few showers & thunderstorms in our far eastern counties. Our weather pattern this weekend will be mostly quiet, but hot & humid with dew points into the 70s. It will make it feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s outside. Make sure you take the proper precautions to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and making sure you have a place to cool off with good air conditioning.

We'll remain dry & sunny heading into Monday & Tuesday. Our next chances for rain look to move back in on Wednesday and could stick around for the Fourth of July Holiday. Highs will be back down in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

