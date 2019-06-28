Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A hot and muggy weekend forecast

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Friday & Saturday across the entire KQ2 Viewing Area as Heat Indices will make it feel like 100-105 degrees.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 3:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

***A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Friday & Saturday across the entire KQ2 Viewing Area as Heat Indices will make it feel like 100-105 degrees.***

Expect more sunshine with highs in the lower to middle 90s Friday and into the weekend. We could have a weak disturbance pushing through Friday that could give a few showers & thunderstorms in our far eastern counties. Our weather pattern this weekend will be mostly quiet, but hot & humid with dew points into the 70s. It will make it feel like the upper 90s to lower 100s outside. Make sure you take the proper precautions to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and making sure you have a place to cool off with good air conditioning.

We'll remain dry & sunny heading into Monday & Tuesday. Our next chances for rain look to move back in on Wednesday and could stick around for the Fourth of July Holiday. Highs will be back down in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 104°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
Fairfax
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
