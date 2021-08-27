Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: A hot and sunny Friday ahead

Today will be another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 99-101 this afternoon.

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 7:33 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Today will be another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 99-101 this afternoon.

Saturday will be very similar with temperatures a few degrees cooler. Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. The activity looks to be scattered through the day on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 73°
Today will be another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 99-101 this afternoon. Saturday will be very similar with temperatures a few degrees cooler. Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. The activity looks to be scattered through the day on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories