KQ2 Forecast: A humid Wednesday ahead

Temperatures will be slightly warmer today topping out in the upper 80s. The heat index will likely make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. We will have a slight chance for a few pop up showers or thunderstorms throughout the day, but overall most of the day will be dry.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will return on Thursday. Conditions will remain mostly dry Friday and into the weekend.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android