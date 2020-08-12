Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A humid Wednesday ahead

Temperatures will be slightly warmer today topping out in the upper 80s. The heat index will likely make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will be slightly warmer today topping out in the upper 80s. The heat index will likely make it feel like the mid to upper 90s. We will have a slight chance for a few pop up showers or thunderstorms throughout the day, but overall most of the day will be dry.

A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will return on Thursday. Conditions will remain mostly dry Friday and into the weekend.

A warm and humid set up across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for the next few days. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
