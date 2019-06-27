KQ2 Forecast: A humid end of the week



A few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across the area but once the sun set the precipitation fell apart. Expect more sunshine with highs in the lower 90s Friday. The weekend will be quiet but hot & humid with highs in the middle 90s. With dew points, into the 70s, it will make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s. Make sure you take the proper precautions to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water and making sure you have a place to cool off with good air conditioning.

We'll remain dry & sunny heading into Monday & Tuesday. Highs will be back down in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Our next chances for rain look to move back in on Wednesday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android