Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A less humid Wednesday

A second cold front will pass through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, ushering in a cooler & drier air mass. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s by midweek. Mostly sunny skies expected on Wednesday.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 3:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The weather will be quiet and more comfortable both on Tuesday into Wednesday as we have a series of cold fronts to help knock out the humidity. One cold front passed through overnight. We'll have some lingering clouds on Tuesday morning before we see more sunshine into the afternoon.

A second cold front will pass through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, ushering in a cooler & drier air mass. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s by midweek. Mostly sunny skies expected on Wednesday.

More rain chances are in the forecast Thursday through Saturday as a few disturbances push through the region. It will warm up a bit heading into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday into Monday.

Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
