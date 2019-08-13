KQ2 Forecast: A less humid Wednesday

The weather will be quiet and more comfortable both on Tuesday into Wednesday as we have a series of cold fronts to help knock out the humidity. One cold front passed through overnight. We'll have some lingering clouds on Tuesday morning before we see more sunshine into the afternoon.

A second cold front will pass through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, ushering in a cooler & drier air mass. Temperatures will be below average in the lower 80s by midweek. Mostly sunny skies expected on Wednesday.

More rain chances are in the forecast Thursday through Saturday as a few disturbances push through the region. It will warm up a bit heading into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday into Monday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android