KQ2 Forecast: A little cooler Wednesday

Warmer temperatures are on the way for today with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Today we had mostly sunny skies with a breezy wind out of the south. Wind gusts reached up to 30 mph this afternoon. Mild and sunny weather is set to continue throughout most of the work week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will start to move back into the area on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. Cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend with highs back down in the 30s.

Posted: Jan 11, 2022 3:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 58°
Atchison
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 53°
