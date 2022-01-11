KQ2 Forecast: A little cooler Wednesday

Warmer temperatures are on the way for today with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Today we had mostly sunny skies with a breezy wind out of the south. Wind gusts reached up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Mild and sunny weather is set to continue throughout most of the work week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will start to move back into the area on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. Cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend with highs back down in the 30s.

