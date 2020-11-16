Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A little cooler on Tuesday

Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 62°
Quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area. Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
