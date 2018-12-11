Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A little cooler on Wednesday

Temperatures continue to be on the warm side as we head into Tuesday. Sunshine in the morning but a few clouds moved back in by the afternoon. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 40's and lower 50's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 2:55 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We will be watching Thursday for the potential for some rain or snow as a cold front pushes through. Highs will be in the upper 30s. It does look like we will end the workweek dry on Friday. Highs are expected to be back up in the lower to middle 40s Thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Next week looks to remain sunny and near average in the lower to middle 40s.

Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 47°
