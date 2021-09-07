Clear
KQ2 Forecast: A little cooler on Wednesday

Today we saw highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Winds were out of the south this morning, and eventually out of the north later this afternoon as a cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Wednesday and Thursday due to the cold front. Humidity levels will also be much more comfortable after the front moves through. Temperatures will slowly start to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend as dry and sunny weather continues.

Posted: Sep 7, 2021 4:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

